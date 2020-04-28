George Bernhardt, 87, Bismarck, passed away on April 24, 2020 at CHI St. Alexis Hospital in Bismarck.
George was born Nov. 27, 1932 to William and Rose (Kuntz) Bernhardt in Emmons County. He graduated from Linton High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1954 and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1956.
On May 13, 1961 he married Arliss Zeretzke. They made their home in Bismarck where they shared 59 years together and raised their family.
George worked at the United States Postal Service, retiring after 35 years. He was a faithful member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and a proud member of the honor guard. George loved spending time with family and enjoyed hunting waterfowl with his son, friends and family. We will always remember his wonderful smile and infectious laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Arliss, Bismarck; son, Troy (Jayne) Bernhardt, Bismarck; daughters, Karla (Kim) Larson, Casselton, Tammy (David) Markason, Tucson, Ariz.; grandchildren, Mitchell Hoesel, Fargo, Kayla (Mike) Hardy, Mandan, and Trent and Jenna Bernhardt, Bismarck; siblings, Anton (Sally) Bernhardt, Linton; Alvina Schaff, Minn.; Francis (Eusebius) Kuntz, Bismarck; Willie (Veronica) Portland, Ore.; Phyllis (August) Werner, Bismarck; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lee, Jackie, Sebastian; and sisters, Helen, Regina and Rosemarie.
Funeral arrangements will be held Wednesday, April 29 for immediate family members only, due to safety precautions concerning COVID-19.
Please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with his family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.