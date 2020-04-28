× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George Bernhardt, 87, Bismarck, passed away on April 24, 2020 at CHI St. Alexis Hospital in Bismarck.

George was born Nov. 27, 1932 to William and Rose (Kuntz) Bernhardt in Emmons County. He graduated from Linton High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1954 and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1956.

On May 13, 1961 he married Arliss Zeretzke. They made their home in Bismarck where they shared 59 years together and raised their family.

George worked at the United States Postal Service, retiring after 35 years. He was a faithful member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and a proud member of the honor guard. George loved spending time with family and enjoyed hunting waterfowl with his son, friends and family. We will always remember his wonderful smile and infectious laugh.

He is survived by his wife, Arliss, Bismarck; son, Troy (Jayne) Bernhardt, Bismarck; daughters, Karla (Kim) Larson, Casselton, Tammy (David) Markason, Tucson, Ariz.; grandchildren, Mitchell Hoesel, Fargo, Kayla (Mike) Hardy, Mandan, and Trent and Jenna Bernhardt, Bismarck; siblings, Anton (Sally) Bernhardt, Linton; Alvina Schaff, Minn.; Francis (Eusebius) Kuntz, Bismarck; Willie (Veronica) Portland, Ore.; Phyllis (August) Werner, Bismarck; and many nieces and nephews.