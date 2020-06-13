Genevieve Johnson

Genevieve “Gen” Margaret Johnson, 92, Bismarck, passed away June 12, 2020, at St. Gabriel's Community, Bismarck.
A private family Mass with Christian burial will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Christ the King, Mandan, with Rev. Fred Harvey as officiant. Burial will take place at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Gen was born Feb. 8, 1928, in Wilton, to Fred and Katherine Omafray. She attended school in Wilton, graduating in 1946. She then went on to attend nurses training in Austin, Minn.
Gen married Jack Johnson on Aug. 17, 1950. Together they had four children.
Gen worked as a nurse at the North Dakota State Industrial School in Mandan until her retirement in 1987. She was proud of and loved the positive impact she made on the lives of troubled youth. It lifted her spirit to cross paths with former students who had found success in their lives.
Gen had endless energy. She loved to entertain while creating a welcoming atmosphere anyone could enjoy. No one ever left hungry as Gen loved to cook and bake. The table and counter at Gen's home was always filled with guests and goodies. Her famous breadsticks and cookies will be remembered by all, especially her children and grandchildren. She was an avid gardener. Gen loved watching and attending sporting events of all levels. For decades, Gen and Jack traveled to the College World Series while sharing her famous breadsticks.
Gen will be deeply missed by her husband of almost 70 years, Jack; four children, Dana (David) Luehr, Mike (Sue Ellen), Tom (Janean), and Jane (Joel) Zucker ; 11 grandchildren, Chris (Avivah) Luehr, Catie Luehr (Clayton Mark), Anna Luehr, Nessa Braaflat (Tyler), Nathan (Sherrona) Johnson, Kyle (Cory) Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Kara Mohs (Bryce), Kayli Johnson and fiancé, Tyler Dolan, Elizabeth Tokach, and Sydney Tokach; eight great-grandchildren, Tate Braaflat, Jack Braaflat, Dylan Johnson, Hudson Johnson, Eli Johnson, Parker Johnson, Lilly Luehr, and Preston Mohs; brothers Mac and Martin; and sisters-in-law, Carol Omafray and Joann Omafray.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William and Paul; and sister, Eva (Joe) Fedora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Christ the King Church or a charity of your choice in Genevieve's memory.
