Genevieve Johnson

Genevieve “Gen” Margaret Johnson, 92, Bismarck, passed away June 12, 2020, at St. Gabriel's Community, Bismarck.

A private family Mass with Christian burial will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Christ the King, Mandan, with Rev. Fred Harvey as officiant. Burial will take place at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Gen was born Feb. 8, 1928, in Wilton, to Fred and Katherine Omafray. She attended school in Wilton, graduating in 1946. She then went on to attend nurses training in Austin, Minn.

Gen married Jack Johnson on Aug. 17, 1950. Together they had four children.

Gen worked as a nurse at the North Dakota State Industrial School in Mandan until her retirement in 1987. She was proud of and loved the positive impact she made on the lives of troubled youth. It lifted her spirit to cross paths with former students who had found success in their lives.