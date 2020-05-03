Genevieve Backsen

Genevieve was born Jan. 4, 1923 at New Salem to Robert and Amanda (Wegener) Hoffmann. She was raised and educated in New Salem and graduated from New Salem High School. On April 4, 1945, she married Henry Backsen in Wibaux, Montana. Shortly after their marriage, Hank was sent to Okinawa. During that time, Gen continued to work as a dental assistant in New Salem. Following discharge from the Army, Hank and Gen made their home in Mandan and together have two daughters. Gen enjoyed her flower gardens and was a member of the Mandan Flower Club and won numerous blue ribbons for her entries. She loved baking, playing scrabble, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gen was a member of the First Lutheran Church, Mandan, since 1945. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Mandan Golden Age Club.