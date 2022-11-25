Gene C. Wilson, 80, of Hurdsfield, ND, passed away November 21, 2022, at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck, ND. Visitation will be from 4 PM to 7 PM Friday, Nov. 25, at Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey, ND, with the Funeral Service to be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Hurdsfield Community Center in Hurdsfield, ND. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Gene is survived by five children: one daughter, Kimberly (Adam) Guilmino of Minot, ND; and four sons, Ward Wilson, of Bismarck, ND; Thomas (Sara) Wilson, Lakeville, MN; James (Danielle) Wilson, Garrison, ND; and Robert (Tara) Ferry, Riverview, FL; and seven grandchildren: Zachary Wilson, Josie Wilson, Evan Guilmino, Tyson Guilmino, Adeline Wilson, Maxwell Ferry, and Ava Ferry; one sister, Barbara (Jim) Valer of Huron, SD; one brother, Curtis (Carol) Wilson of Bismarck, ND, and many special cousins, nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Noreen Grove Wilson; parents, C. Jack and Bernice (Lacy) Wilson; sister, JoAnn Peterson; nephews, Kirk Wilson and Warren Wilson.