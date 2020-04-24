Gaylen Schaeffer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gaylen B. Schaeffer, 81, passed away April 21, 2020, in Gilbert, Arizona. Gaylen was born Dec. 15, 1938, in Medina to Eddie and Ruth (Bietz) Schaeffer. He graduated from Medina High School in 1957.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in June of 1962, serving most of his time at Dugway Proving Grounds near Salt Lake City, Utah. After his discharge in 1964 he went to work in the Caisson Drilling Construction industry, eventually owning his own company and specializing in powerline foundations in central and western United States. He enjoyed hunting and spending time on the water. He married Verdgie Ulrich of Wilton in Bend, Ore., on Dec. 17, 1965.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Geneva Berge.

He is survived by his wife, Verdgie, his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Sylvia Schaeffer of Beaverton, Ore., sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Vernon Schelske of Jamestown, and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home.

