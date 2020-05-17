Gary Waswick

Gary G. Waswick, 57, Bismarck, formerly of Granville, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home after a long battle with cancer.
Gary Glenn Waswick was born May 25, 1962 in Minot, the youngest child and only son of the late Glenn D. Waswick and Myrtle A. (Waswick) Bachmeier. He was baptized at First Lutheran Church in Granville and a confirmed member of the same. Gary graduated from high school in 1980 and attended Central Lakes College in Staples, Minn. for two years. Gary grew up on a farm near Granville, where he treasured ranching with his dad. Later, he continued to ranch on his own. He also enjoyed working for Guy and Myles Frounfelter as a ranch hand near Granville. Gary worked for various other employers over the years, but always enjoyed ranching the most. He was well known in the community by the name “Cowboy.” Gary became disabled after several years of battling health problems and had to retire early.
Gary is survived by: his mother, Myrtle Bachmeier (Waswick), Minot; stepfather, Ludvig Bachmeier, Minot; sister, Glenda Gotvaslee (Kelvin Wells), Granville; sister, Gail Hove, Grand Forks; brother-in-law, Dean Hove, Grand Forks; nephew, Donavon Hoffert (Deann Isakson), Surrey; nephew, Dayton Gotvaslee, Minot; nephew, Jordan Hove, Bismarck; aunt, Elaine Waswick (Lyle), Minot; aunt, Caroline Seidemann (Roy), Staples, Minn., and several cousins.
Gary was preceded in death by: his father, Glenn D. Waswick; sister, Laura A. Waswick; grandparents, Walter and Inga Waswick, grandparents, Charles and Laura Seidemann, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private service: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service by invitation will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20 in Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot. A livestream of the service will be available by accessing Gary's obituary on the Thomas Family Funeral Home website.
Interment will follow the service in the Granville Community Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign the online memorial register or share memories are invited to use the expressions of sympathy section at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.
