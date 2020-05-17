Gary Waswick

Gary Glenn Waswick was born May 25, 1962 in Minot, the youngest child and only son of the late Glenn D. Waswick and Myrtle A. (Waswick) Bachmeier. He was baptized at First Lutheran Church in Granville and a confirmed member of the same. Gary graduated from high school in 1980 and attended Central Lakes College in Staples, Minn. for two years. Gary grew up on a farm near Granville, where he treasured ranching with his dad. Later, he continued to ranch on his own. He also enjoyed working for Guy and Myles Frounfelter as a ranch hand near Granville. Gary worked for various other employers over the years, but always enjoyed ranching the most. He was well known in the community by the name “Cowboy.” Gary became disabled after several years of battling health problems and had to retire early.