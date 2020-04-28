× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gary Wald, 61, Mandan, passed away on March 23, 2020 in his home. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Spirit of Life Church in Mandan with burial to follow at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

He was born Jan. 20, 1959 to Frank and Mary Wald in Bismarck. He grew up in Mandan and graduated from Mandan High School. He later went into the Navy and served for four years. He had his own business selling Rainbow vacuums plus others for over 20 years and traveled all over for it. He loved to go fishing and golfing.

Gary is survived by his loving children, Eric Wald and Alvina Wald (Aaron Ponzer); grandchild, Ryder Ponzer; mother, Mary Wald; three sisters, Cindy (Loren) Ollenburger, Jonah (Dale) Fisher, Patty (Micheal) Shepherd; two brothers, Nick Wald and Dennis (Joyce) Wald; along with nieces, nephews and their families and as well as lifelong friends, and his dog Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Wald, and sister, Alvina Wald, along with his dog Missy Bear.

