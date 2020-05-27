Gary Sletten

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gary Donald Sletten, Bismarck, 67, passed away on May 25, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital, after a heart attack.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Due to recent CDC regulations, there will be a maximum of 40 people allowed in the funeral home at one time during the visitation.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, at Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck, with Rev. Johnson celebrating. Immediate family and extended family or those who receive family invitation are welcomed at the funeral Mass. Those attending are asked to wear a facial mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Gary Donald Sletten was born March 24, 1953 in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Donald Sletten and Selma (Liberda) Sletten. Gary was raised in Sioux Falls along with his sister and brother. Gary graduated from Washington Senior High School in 1971 and went to work for Tandy Leather Company in Sioux Falls. After a few years, he moved to Chicago, Ill., to work at the airport. Gary got a promotion to move to Bismarck in 1978 to be the manager of Tandy Leather Company.