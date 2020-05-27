Gary Sletten

Gary Donald Sletten, Bismarck, 67, passed away on May 25, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital, after a heart attack.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Due to recent CDC regulations, there will be a maximum of 40 people allowed in the funeral home at one time during the visitation.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, at Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck, with Rev. Johnson celebrating. Immediate family and extended family or those who receive family invitation are welcomed at the funeral Mass. Those attending are asked to wear a facial mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Gary Donald Sletten was born March 24, 1953 in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Donald Sletten and Selma (Liberda) Sletten. Gary was raised in Sioux Falls along with his sister and brother. Gary graduated from Washington Senior High School in 1971 and went to work for Tandy Leather Company in Sioux Falls. After a few years, he moved to Chicago, Ill., to work at the airport. Gary got a promotion to move to Bismarck in 1978 to be the manager of Tandy Leather Company.
Gary met his wife, Rebecca Young, while she was purchasing supplies for Standing Rock Community High School in 1981. Gary recalled that the day she walked into the store, he told his friend, I am going to marry that lady and I will give her 10 years to say yes (it took four years). In December of 1985, Gary and Rebecca got married, living in Bismarck. Gary and Rebecca became foster parents and fostered five foster children. Then in 1990, Gary and Rebecca adopted their daughter, Amanda. Gary and Rebecca also hosted two exchange high school students, one from South Korea, Young Bin Lee and one from Germany, Lydia Sauer. Gary and Rebecca became proud grandparents from their daughter, Amanda, bringing the blessing of Emily Sletten into the world.
Gary worked in a variety of jobs: night auditor, tax preparer and school bus driver. Gary loved driving bus and seeing the kids each day. He drove school bus for over 15 years for Harlow's Bus Service. Gary also drove bus in the summers for St. Mary's grade school.
Gary and his wife, Rebecca, did Catholic Engaged Encounter for several years and traveled to other parts of the U.S. to do Catholic Engaged Encounter weekends. They enjoyed helping couples find joy in their upcoming marriages.
Dearest to Gary's heart were his family, his home, his Catholic faith and his good friends.
Gary is survived by his wife of 34 years, Rebecca Young-Sletten; daughter, Amanda Delaney, Bismarck; granddaughter, Emily Sletten; brother, James B. Sletten, Mandan; sister, Kathy Boysen (late husband Lawrence Boysen), Dakota Dunes, S.D.; niece, Yvette Boysen (husband, Matt Townley) and their two daughters, Ava and Kinsey, Sioux City, Iowa; his other niece, Kendra Boysen (husband, John Mahan) and their son, Emerson, Elbert, Colo.; sister-in-law, Cathy Lutz, Jamestown; niece, Sarah Nims and her husband, Nate Nims, his son Brandon, and her children, Gabe Buehler, Gracie Schmidt and Faith Schmidt, Minn.; niece, Teresa (Mike) Urlacher and their children, McKenna and Joshua, and their grandson, Carson, McKenna's fiancé, Tyler, Neb.; Renee Thorgramson (late husband, Carl) and their children, Wesley, Shakira, Tanaya and Garett; former exchange high school students, Young Bin Lee, South Korea, and Lydia Sauer, Utah, formerly of Germany.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Sletten and Selma Sletten, S.D., Ernest Young and Mary Faith Young in-laws from Jamestown, and many aunts and uncles.
