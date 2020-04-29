× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gary Reed

Gary Reed, 64, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home in Bismarck of natural causes. A private memorial service will take place at a later date.

Gary was born Aug. 16, 1955 in Cando. He graduated from Cando High School then moved to Bismarck for training as an electrical lineman. Landing a job for Baker Electric Cooperative in Cando for the next several years. In 1983, Gary moved to Grand Forks and attended University of North Dakota graduating with a degree in civil engineering. After graduation Gary and his daughter moved to Bismarck where he made their home and worked as a civil engineer for the State Health Department, the FAA and most recently Prairie Rose and Supply Inc. to name a few.

Gary was a loving and dedicated father and did an amazing job raising his daughter. He loved every minute he could spend with her, never missing any high school activity or function she was involved in. He was there for her through it all.

Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time on the river, but most of all his trips to tropical destinations scuba diving with his daughter. He loved the warm salty air and sand between his toes. Gary was blessed with good friends and had many fond memories filled with laughter and good times.