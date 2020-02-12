Gary Metzger, 73, Bismarck, passed away Feb. 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Gary W. Metzger was born on Jan. 20, 1947, to Christ and Elizabeth Metzger. He was the youngest of 15 children. He grew up and attended school in Hebron.

Burial will be at a later date at the First Congregational United Cemetery, Hebron.

He lived in Bismarck, Lead, South Dakota, Renton, Washington, Columbus, Montana, Pierre, South Dakota, and in 2016 returned to Bismarck.

Gary is survived by his sons, Tod, Alabama; Troy (Sylvia) Steinheim, Germany; sisters, Helen, Florence, Bismarck; and brother, Ray, Lead, S.D.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Jan; parents; and brother and sisters.

The family would like to thank Primrose Retirement Community of Bismarck, Sanford Home Health and Hospice, and Spectrum Home Care for the excellent care Gary received in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to Primrose Retirement Community of Bismarck, Sanford Home Health and Hospice, Spectrum Home Care or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

To share memories of Gary and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.

