Gary Larson

On Jan. 4, 1971, Gary married Patricia Tonkin in Minneapolis. They moved to Neenah, Wis., and later to Chicago, Ill., where Gary finished mortuary school. In 1979, they moved to Mandan where Gary worked for Buehler Funeral Home. In 1989, Gary and Pat purchased the funeral home from Warren Buehler and they worked side by side for the next 25 years. Gary was a sharp dressed man with a quiet and gentle demeanor. He helped countless families say farewell to their loved ones with the upmost care and dignity. He took great pride in his work and was dedicated to the families of the communities he served. Gary made many friends and connections through his years of funeral service. They sold the funeral home and retired in 2014.

Although their free time was limited with the work they did, Gary and Pat enjoyed numerous trips to Mexico as well as a memorable trip to China. They were season ticketholders to the Minnesota Vikings and loved spending time at their cabin in Pick City on Lake Sakakawea. Gary was a huge Minnesota Twins fan, always had a news channel on the TV, and loved feeding the birds, and dreaming about woodworking projects. Gary was a storyteller second to none. He was an introvert but once you got to know him he would share anything he had to offer. Generous and giving, Gary always had a $20 bill in his pocket for kids who helped him with things around the yard or funeral home and was the kind of guy who always had a caramel in his pocket to share. Gary and Pat always had dogs in their home and any pup who was blessed to live with them was loved and spoiled to no end. Pat passed away in 2016 and Gary's loyal pets gave him much love and companionship through his final days.