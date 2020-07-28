Gary Hendricks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary Lester Hendricks, 82, of Hettinger, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Western Horizons Assisted Living Center in Hettinger. Gary was born on March 23, 1938, in Hettinger, the third son of George and Gladys Hendricks. Gary was joined by sisters Gwenyth and Laurel.

Gary grew up on the family farm southwest of Lodgepole, South Dakota, and graduated from Bealer Rural School. As a youngster, Gary and his companion, Shep, his collie dog, explored the rocks and rills, creeks and dimpled hills, the fields and pastures of the family farm. It was on this farm that lessons of work and play, life and death, joy and sorrow, responsibility, reliability and dependability were learned.

He attended Hettinger High School, graduating in 1956. He contracted rheumatic fever which prevented vigorous physical activity so instead of wasting time on sports during high school, he was able to do part time work for Orville Bakke at the Red Owl Store, Carl Fitterer at Rexall Drug and wrapping butter at the Adams County Creamery. Those jobs helped him decide what he did not want to do in life.