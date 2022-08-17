KILLDEER - Gary Fritz, 83, Killdeer, died on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Sanford Health Bismarck. Gary's Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church, Killdeer with Pastor Dorothy Stein officiating. Interment will take place at Dunn Center Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Killdeer American Legion Ezra Barrows Post 46.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, and will continue at the church from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.. There will be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at the church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.