Garry Redmann, 77, Bismarck, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, June 1. A recording of the service will be available for viewing Wednesday, June 3, under Garry's obituary at the Parkway Funeral Service website.
Burial will be held 3 p.m. Monday at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Public visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Due to CDC regulations, there will be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the building at one time during the visitation.
Garry Redmann, son of Milton and Freda (Mindt) Redmann was born Jan. 11, 1943 in Oliver County. He later moved to Bismarck, where he attended Bismarck Public Schools and graduated from Bismarck State College.
He married Marlene Bickle on April 23, 1965. In 1961 after graduating from High School he was employed at the ND Department of Transportation responsible for photography, printing and mail at NDDOT. He carried a camera documenting official ND political and ceremonial events, bridges, roads and landscapes around the state. Garry and the staff documented bridges and roads for engineering and historical purposes, as well as created designs and images for calendars, pamphlets and safety billboards for all the department's division. During his time as photographer for NDDOT he worked for and photographed seven governors. He retired in 2011 after 50 years of service.
Garry and Marlene operated a business taking photography of weddings and special events for many people. Garry loved photography taking many photos of wildlife, flowers and prairie landscapes. Over the years, several of his photos were featured in the Bismarck Tribune “Photo of the Day.” He was most proud of the photo he took of a ND bison that was used for the current ND license plate. Garry and Marlene enjoyed traveling and camping in ND and out of State Parks. He enjoyed his morning routine of coffee and visiting with friends at Ginna's Cafe in Scheels.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years, Marlene; nephew, Don (Carol) Redmann, Bismarck; nieces, Pam (Tom) Dugan, Brooklyn Park, Minn., and Michele (Lee) Seaman, Piedmont, S.D., and many great-nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother LeRoy.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to ND Veteran's Cemetery.
