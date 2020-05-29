× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Garry Redmann, 77, Bismarck, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, June 1. A recording of the service will be available for viewing Wednesday, June 3, under Garry's obituary at the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Burial will be held 3 p.m. Monday at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Due to CDC regulations, there will be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the building at one time during the visitation.

Garry Redmann, son of Milton and Freda (Mindt) Redmann was born Jan. 11, 1943 in Oliver County. He later moved to Bismarck, where he attended Bismarck Public Schools and graduated from Bismarck State College.