Garland Grosgebauer, 99, died July 7, 2020, in Bismarck. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 1143 N 26th St, Bismarck. The service livestream will be available on www.eastgatefuneral.com under Garland's obituary.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Garland was born May 25, 1921, to William and Leona (Atkinson) Grosgebauer in Mandan. He was raised in Mandan and graduated from Mandan High School. He had to trust in the Lord at the early age of nine with the death of his mother and again in 1950 with the death of his firstborn baby girl. Through these hardships he never lost his strong faith in God.

After completing Vocational School in Billings, Mont., he went to work at the Bremerton Washington Navy Yards as a shipfitter in April 1942. He worked on the Battleship Missouri, which was being renovated after being bombed during the invasion of Peral Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.