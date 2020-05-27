Garland Crook

Garland was born at home in the Friendship neighborhood of Attalla County, Mississippi on Aug. 12, 1924 to Jasper Earl and Lena Belle (Ellis) Crook, the first of nine children. He attended primary school at Friendship School, learned shape-note singing at Friendship Church, and completed high school at nearby French Camp Academy. At eighteen, he was called to serve in World War II in the U.S. Army and was on the Normandy beaches on D-Day. Later he served as the personal driver to General Lee, and during this time in France and Germany he met many dignitaries including General Patton and the Duke of Windsor and the Duke's wife. On VE Day, the general asked him to stay on in Europe, but he said, “I'm going home!” After military service which included the Korean and Vietnam wars, he retired from the Army as Sergeant First-Class in June 1970.