Friends of Garland Crook are invited to visit with his family at 9 a.m. Friday, July 10, at the Bismarck Funeral Home, and then join his family for his memorial service at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow, at noon, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, with full military honors.

If you are unable to attend the funeral, you may watch a livestream of the service on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. The funeral will also be recorded for future viewing on the funeral home website.

The family asks that guests practice social distancing and masks will be available for those who wish to wear them.

