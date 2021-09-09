Funerals Today, Sept. 9

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

George Daniels, 83, Mandan, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, 1701 Sunset Drive, Mandan.

Shirley Morton, 82, Fort Yates, 10 a.m., St. Peter's Catholic Church, Fort Yates. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Harlin Kling, 91, Dickinson, 10:30 a.m., Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson.

Ronald Poer, 57, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

John Holzer, 70, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Livestream available on the church Facebook page or YouTube channel. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home)

Linda Weisenberger, 70, Underwood, 4 p.m., Augustana Lutheran Church, Underwood. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.