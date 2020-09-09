Funerals Today, Sept. 9

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Helen Hauck, 96, Richardton, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton. (Stevenson Funeral Home)
Claribel Misslin, 96, Garrison, 11 a.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home)
Marie Newcomb, 80, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Hilmer R. Weidrich, 84, Mandan, 2 p.m. CDT, Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)
