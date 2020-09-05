 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Sept. 5
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Sept. 5

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Vila Fish, 86, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. 

Lillian Sturn, 83, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Eunice Neuharth 84, 10:30 a.m., Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service) 

Donald E. Harris, 86, Dickinson, 1 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church. (Stevenson Funeral Home) 

 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News