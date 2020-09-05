Funerals Today, Sept. 5

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Vila Fish, 86, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.
Lillian Sturn, 83, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Eunice Neuharth 84, 10:30 a.m., Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Donald E. Harris, 86, Dickinson, 1 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church. (Stevenson Funeral Home)
