Funerals Today, Sept. 4

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Jerome Blumhagen, 81, Harvey, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church Harvey. (Hertz Funeral Home)
Leslie Beck, 93, Linton, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Linton.* Livestream available on the Myers Funeral Home website.
James Bierdeman, 79, 11 a.m. Monday, Boulger Funeral Home, 123 10th St. South, Fargo. Livestream available on the funeral home website.
