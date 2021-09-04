 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Sept. 4
Funerals Today, Sept. 4

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Jerome Blumhagen, 81, Harvey, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church Harvey. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Leslie Beck, 93, Linton, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Linton.* Livestream available on the Myers Funeral Home website. 

James Bierdeman, 79, 11 a.m. Monday, Boulger Funeral Home, 123 10th St. South, Fargo. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

