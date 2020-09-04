Funerals Today, Sept. 4

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Michael Barrett, 40, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Viola Steiner, 82, Henderson, Nev., 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck. (Weigel Funeral Home)
Edward Behrendt, 87, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Services)
John Red Hawk, 71, Mandan, 11 a.m., Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison.
Marjorie Cleveland, 88, Wilton, 1 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck. *
Merwyn C. Krein, 85, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Goodrich. (Hertz Funeral Home)
Leona Silcott, 79, New Sal 2 p.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Services)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.