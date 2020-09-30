 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Sept. 30
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Leslie Bossert, 11 a.m., Bismarck Community Church, 1617 Michigan Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Gertrude Hanna, 104, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Watford City. (Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home, Watford City)

 

