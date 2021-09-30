Funerals Today, Sept. 30

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Lawrence Ebel, 81, Jamestown, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Jamestown. (Eddy Funeral Home)

Josie Himmelspach, 90, 10:30 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S. 3rd St., Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Alan Schale, 85, Harvey, 10:30 a.m., New Life On Main Church, Harvey. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Rev. Donna Dohrmann, 70, Bismarck, 3 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1004 E. Highland Acres Rd., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church and funeral home's webpages. (Eastgate Funeral Service)