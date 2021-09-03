 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Sept. 3
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Juanita Neff, 91, 10 a.m., Faith United Methodist Church, Williston. (Fulkerson Funeral Home)

Almeda Kotaska, 103, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Devils Lake. (Gilbertson Funeral Home)

Wayne Reep, 89, Bismarck and formerly of Michigan, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Michigan Lutheran Church, Michigan. (Aaker Funeral Home)

Helen Rogness, 86, 10:30 a.m., American Lutheran Church, Sun City, Arizona located at 17200 N. Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, Arizona. (Miller Funeral Home)

