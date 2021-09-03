Funerals Today, Sept. 3

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Juanita Neff, 91, 10 a.m., Faith United Methodist Church, Williston. (Fulkerson Funeral Home)
Almeda Kotaska, 103, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Devils Lake. (Gilbertson Funeral Home)
Wayne Reep, 89, Bismarck and formerly of Michigan, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Michigan Lutheran Church, Michigan. (Aaker Funeral Home)
Helen Rogness, 86, 10:30 a.m., American Lutheran Church, Sun City, Arizona located at 17200 N. Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, Arizona. (Miller Funeral Home)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.