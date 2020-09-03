Funerals Today, Sept. 3

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Susan Job, 86, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.
Tyrell Pulkrabek, 38, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral and Cremation Service)
Faith Voeller, 40, 11 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, 505 10th Ave. NE, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)
Ernest Koepplin, 88, 1 p.m. CT, North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, south of Mandan. (Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home)
Marlin Rueb, 79, Beulah, 2 p.m. CDT. (Barbot Funeral Home)
