Funerals Today, Sept. 29

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Marie Fettig, 86, Dickinson, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church. (Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson)
Harry Falconer, 90, Bismarck, 11 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Luella Wolf, 84, Hazen, 1 p.m. CDT, North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)
