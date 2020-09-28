Funerals Today, Sept. 28

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Joseph Schmidt, 90, Little Falls, Minnesota, St. Mary's Catholic Church.* (Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, Little Falls)
Joyce Gibson, 86, 9:30 a.m. Sarasota National Cemetery, Venice, Florida. (Farley Funeral Homes, Venice)
Raymond Hilzendeger, 84, Napoleon, 10:30 a.m, St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon)
Mayre Fredrickson, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Patricia Swanson, 81, 1 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bimsarck.* Live stream available on Zion Lutheran Church's Facebook page. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Marjorie Prussing, 89, 2 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck.
