Funerals Today, Sept. 28
Funerals Today, Sept. 28

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Curtis Sailer, 59, Hazen 10 a.m. CDT, Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Eugene Walters, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Earl Kemmet, 81, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Marjorie Thorne, 97, Bismarck, 11 a.m., House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 1470 S Washington St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service) 

Al Breuer Jr., 77, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 413 E Ave D, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Matilda Alice (Towne) Rupp, 94, 2 p.m., Ascension Episcopal Church, 214 - 3rd St N, Stillwater, Minnesota. Livestream provided by Bradshaw Funeral Home. Masks are required.

