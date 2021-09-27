 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Sept. 27
0 Comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Sept. 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Katie Kunz, 93, New Salem, 10 a.m., St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Magdalen Rausch, 96, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N. Second St. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Adrienne "Promise" McAdoo, 40, Bismarck, 10 a.m. CDT, Twin Buttes Memorial Hall. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Eula Lorraine Iverson, 90, Mandan, formerly New Rockford, 10:30 a.m., Mandan United Methodist Church. Livestream available at www.weigelfuneral.com.

John Raymond "Ray" Johnson, 91, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Wilbert Wiesenburger, 94, Tuttle, 11 a.m., Tuttle United Methodist Church. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Roland Huber, 83, 1:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available at www.zionbismarck.org. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Bruce Schatz, 66, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Corpus Christi Church, 1919 N 2nd Street, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Anthony Brucker, 74, Mandan, 3 p.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available at www.weigelfuneral.com.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News