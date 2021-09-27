Funerals Today, Sept. 27

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Katie Kunz, 93, New Salem, 10 a.m., St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Magdalen Rausch, 96, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N. Second St. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Adrienne "Promise" McAdoo, 40, Bismarck, 10 a.m. CDT, Twin Buttes Memorial Hall. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Eula Lorraine Iverson, 90, Mandan, formerly New Rockford, 10:30 a.m., Mandan United Methodist Church. Livestream available at www.weigelfuneral.com.

John Raymond "Ray" Johnson, 91, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Wilbert Wiesenburger, 94, Tuttle, 11 a.m., Tuttle United Methodist Church. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Roland Huber, 83, 1:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available at www.zionbismarck.org. (Bismarck Funeral Home)