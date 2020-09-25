 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Sept. 26
Funerals Today, Sept. 26

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Jacqueline Deitsch, Our Savior Lutheran Church, Stanton.

Dona Lowman, 87, Fairfield, 9:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Killdeer. (Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson)

Beverly Molbert, 88, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Elaine Kunz, 94, 1:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. (Bismarck Funeral Home) 

