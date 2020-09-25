Funerals Today, Sept. 25

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Mary Siewert, 66, Dickinson, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton. Livestream available on funeral home's website. (Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo)
Michael Howes, 52, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.
Merilynn Starck, 81, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
Jim Hoynes, 79, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Ascension Catholic Church. Livestream available on the funeral home's Facebook page. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Leonard Christensen, 87, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Charity Lutheran Church, 120 Aspen Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Bertha Dockter, 96, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wing. (Parkway Funeral Service)
DyAnn Ingebretson, 2 p.m., Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Livestream available on the funeral home website.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.