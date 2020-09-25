 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Sept. 25
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Sept. 25

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Mary Siewert, 66, Dickinson, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton. Livestream available on funeral home's website. (Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo)

Michael Howes, 52, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.

Merilynn Starck, 81, Mandan,  10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Jim Hoynes, 79, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Ascension Catholic Church. Livestream available on the funeral home's Facebook page. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Leonard Christensen, 87, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Charity Lutheran Church, 120 Aspen Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service) 

Bertha Dockter, 96, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wing. (Parkway Funeral Service)

DyAnn Ingebretson, 2 p.m., Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News