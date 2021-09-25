Funerals Today, Sept. 25

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Clarence Wiedrick, 90, Hazen, 10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, rural Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Roger Klusman, 90, New Salem, 10:30 a.m., Salem United Church of Christ. (Buehler-Larson Funeral and Cremation Service, Mandan.)*

Karen Landenberger, 80, Underwood, 10:30 a.m., First Assembly of God. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Bill Pearce, 81, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Loren Ehlert, 88, Parshall, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Parshall. (Langhans Funeral Home)

Rev. Weyburn Johnson, 94, Garrison, 11 a.m., Vincent United Methodist Church, Minot. (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home)

Thomas Weiser, 80, 2 p.m., Dilworth Lutheran Church, Dilworth, Minnesota. Livestream available on the Wright Funeral Home website.

Rich Gray, 73, 4 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan and following the ceremony, gathering at the upper bar of Stage Stop Saloon and Bar.