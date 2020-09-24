Funerals Today, Sept. 24

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Karen Keller, 74, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 210 4th St S, Hague. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)
Jack Fisher, 85, 10:30 a.m., Charity Lutheran Church, 120 Aspen Ave, Bismarck. Livestream on the church's website. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Harold Halstead, 96, Bismarck, 12 p.m. Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Margaret Hagel, 73, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Eleanor Opp, 93, Glen Ullin, 1 p.m. CT, First Congregational UCC Church, Glen Ullin. (Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson)
Riley Larson, 24, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Charity Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services)
Micheal Schlichting, 60, Dickinson, 2 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)
