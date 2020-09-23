Funerals Today, Sept. 23

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Nicholas Reisenauer, 87, Washburn, 11 a.m., St. Edwin's Catholic Church (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)
James Johnson, 59, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Gloria Porterfield Webber, 86, 2 p.m., Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
