Funerals Today, Sept. 22
Funerals Today, Sept. 22

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Arley Schwindt, 89, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Michelle Skaley, 50, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave. C, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church Facebook page. (Parkway Funeral Service)

James Burch, 62, Mandan, 11 a.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Dennis Sebastian, 89, Hebron, 11 a.m.,  St. Ann's Catholic Church, Hebron. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Anton Johs, 87, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

