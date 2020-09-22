Funerals Today, Sept. 22

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Lyle Huwe, 94, 10:30 a.m.* (Eastgate Funeral Service) Service livestream available on Faith Lutheran Church's Facebook page.
Giles McDowall Jr., 96, 10:30 a.m. MT, Grant County Fair Building. (Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin) Services will be livestreamed on funeral home's website.
Kathleen Kaufman, 84, Lefor, 11 a.m., St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, Lefor. (Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson)
