 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Sept. 22
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Sept. 22

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Lyle Huwe, 94, 10:30 a.m.* (Eastgate Funeral Service) Service livestream available on Faith Lutheran Church's Facebook page.

Giles McDowall Jr., 96, 10:30 a.m. MT, Grant County Fair Building. (Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin) Services will be livestreamed on funeral home's website. 

Kathleen Kaufman, 84, Lefor, 11 a.m., St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, Lefor. (Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson)

 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News