Funerals Today, Sept. 21

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Wayne Christensen, 69, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Frist Lutheran Church, Washburn. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)
Lester Everitt, 70, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.
Erna Martin, 94, Tappen, 11 a.m., Faith Evangelical Church, Crystal Springs. (Haut Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Jamestown)
Mary Mormann, 100, Glen Ullin, 11 a.m. CST, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Service)
Dennis Paasch, 68, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Warren Fricke, 84, Grants Pass, Ore., 3 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.