Funerals Today, Sept. 20

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Caroline Barth, 93, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Jean Leingang, 78, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Bismarck Funeral Home).
Emmett Schmitz, 96, 10 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck.
Alvina Rohrich, 89, Linton, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home)
Walter Scholes, 97, Stanton, 1 p.m. CDT, North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Barbot Funeral Home)