Funerals Today, Sept. 19
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Alma Allmendinger, 91, 10 a.m., Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Tim Entringer, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

Ken Roethler, 92, Bismarck, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Gerald White Sr., 86, White Shield, 10 a.m., White Shield School. (Thompson Funeral Home)

Robert Luger, 82, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. (BIsmarck Funeral Home)

Barbara Schneibel, 87, 11 a.m., Little Flower Catholic Church, Rugby. (Anderson Funeral Home, Rugby)

Sylvia Lahtinen, 76, New Town, 2 p.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, New Town (Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall)

