Funerals Today, Sept. 18
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Theodore Beckler Jr., 69, Legion Park, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

David Gipp, 74, Mandan, 10 a.m., St. Peter's Catholic Church, Fort Yates. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services)

George Ressler, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Albert Renner, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Claude Rohrich, 93, Zeeland, 10:30 a.m., St. Andrew Catholic Church, Zeeland. (Carlsen Funeral Home, Ashley)

Lila Simon, 89, 10:30 a.m., St. Patrick's, Casper, Colorado. (Bustard Funeral and Crematory, Casper)

Irene Boschee,11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

Kathleen Eckert, 80, 11 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Richard Eckert, 82, 11 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Ronald Weigel, 60, Bismarck, 11 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 401 Broadway, Napoleon. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon)

