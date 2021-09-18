Funerals Today, Sept. 18

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Dean Klindworth, 65, Stanton, 10 a.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Stanton. (Barbot Funeral Home)
Robert Halsey, 60, Bismarck, 12 to 3 p.m., Sertoma Park, Shelter #3. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)
Roberta Southam, 85, Fargo, 1 p.m., Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo.
Wade Adams, Temecula, California, 2 p.m. MST, Lions Park, Dickinson.
Jerry Lein Jr., 64, 3 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.