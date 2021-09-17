Funerals Today, Sept. 17

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Walter Junkert, 92, Bismarck.* (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Cheryl Sauter, 72, Bismarck, formerly of Goodrich, 10:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Goodrich. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Vern Hoechst, Bismarck, 66, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N 7th St, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

John Laschkewitsch, 58, Fayetteville, North Carolina, 11 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, with luncheon and a time of sharing following the burial at the Amvets Club, Bismarck.

Toni Smith, 73, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 4th St., Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Jeanette Bateman, 90, 1 p.m., Crosswinds Community Church of the Nazarene, New Salem. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.