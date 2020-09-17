Funerals Today, Sept. 17

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Arthur Rask, 92, Mandan,10 a.m., Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.
Gerald Knudson, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)
Richard Greisch, 79, Baldwin, 12 p.m., Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
