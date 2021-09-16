Funerals Today, Sept. 16

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Vern Hoechst, 66, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 800 N 7th St, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Mary Donovan, 61, 11:30 a.m., St. Anne Church, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Gary Weiss, 70, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., St. John's Catholic Church, Wahpeton. (Vertin-Munson Funeral Home)
