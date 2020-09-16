Funerals Today, Sept. 16

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Dorothy Sayler, 75, Garrison, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)
Charlotte Timboe, 94, Carson, 10 a.m. MT, St. John's Lutheran Church, Carson. (Evanson Jensen Funeral Home)
Raymond Lauer, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.
Marie Newcomb, 80, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Shirley Albrecht, 91, 2 p.m., Mandan Union Cemetery. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
