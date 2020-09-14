 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Sept. 14
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Clarence Schmidt, 84, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Chruch of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Flora Lubke, 90, New Salem, 10:30 a.m., St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem. (Buehler Larson Funeral Home) 

Albert Ackerman, 98, Wishek, 2 p.m., Faith Community Church, Wishek. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home)

