Funerals Today, Sept. 13
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Luanne Rosenow, 66, Hazen, 10 a.m. CDT, Salem United Methodist Church, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Roy Heinle, 94, Hebron, 11 a.m. CT, First Congregational UCC Church, Hebron. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Ethan Points, 18, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 413 E Ave D, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Cynthia Sylte, 64, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Arlene Olson, 91, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Allen Ryberg, 74, Bowbells, 5 to 10 p.m., Radisson, downtown Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

