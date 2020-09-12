Funerals Today, Sept. 12

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Stan Brunmeier, 52, Stanton, 10 a.m. CDT, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Stanton. (Barbot Funeral Home)
Betty Sprynczynatyk, 83, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St.
James Tibke, 71, Carson, 2 p.m. MT, Grant County Fair Building, Carson. (Evanson Jensen Funeral Home)
