Funerals Today, Sept. 11
Funerals Today, Sept. 11

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Caroline Ibach, 97, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Daniel Bauer, 69, Bismarck, 11 a.m., St. Vincent's Catholic Church, Crown Butte. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Lila Gienger, 80, Jamestown, 11 a.m., Haut Funeral Chapel, Jamestown. (Haut Funeral Home)

LaRae Carlson, 90, of Bismarck and formerly of Aberdeen, South Dakota, 1 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church Chapel, Aberdeen. (Carlsen Funeral Home)

Mary Kohler, 88, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

