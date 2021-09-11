Funerals Today, Sept. 11

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Caroline Ibach, 97, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Daniel Bauer, 69, Bismarck, 11 a.m., St. Vincent's Catholic Church, Crown Butte. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)
Lila Gienger, 80, Jamestown, 11 a.m., Haut Funeral Chapel, Jamestown. (Haut Funeral Home)
LaRae Carlson, 90, of Bismarck and formerly of Aberdeen, South Dakota, 1 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church Chapel, Aberdeen. (Carlsen Funeral Home)
Mary Kohler, 88, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.